Carolina Panthers report to training camp, but is Cam Newton a full go?

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers reported to Spartanburg today as tomorrow they will take the field for the first official practice of the 2019 season.
First round draft pick Brian Burns signed his rookie deal this morning which means everyone is accounted for as the team looks to rebound from a disappointing 7-9 season in 2018.
Much of the success this season will depend on the health of quarterback Cam Newton. He is coming back from yet another offseason shoulder surgery-- his 2nd in 3 years. Is he ready to go?
“We believe he is ready to roll,” said Panthers head coach Ron Rivera. “He had a good offseason. He had a good break from what we were told. The proof will be in the pudding. We’ll get to see tomorrow.”
Cam will be throwing but he will be on a pitch count as to not wear that arm out.
“We have a plan and it’s going to be structured around our instillations,” said coach. “All of his reps will be monitored and scripted out and we will follow that pattern as we go through it.”
The first practice tomorrow will be at 6:30 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium on the campus of Wofford in Spartanburg.
