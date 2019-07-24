Widow of late Lumberton City Council member wins race to fill his seat

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The widow of a late Lumberton City Council member won a special election to fill his seat, according to unofficial results.
Melissa Nealy Robinson received 148 votes in the race for the District 2 seat on the city council, defeating challengers Gary Evans and Glenn Webb who got 111 and 1 votes, respectively, unofficial results from Tuesday’s special election state.
According to an obituary, Melissa Robinson was the wife of John “Big Wayne” Robinson, who served on city council since 2011. He passed away Feb. 28 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville, N.C.
John Robinson was the founder and owner of Big Wayne’s Towing Service since 1997, the obituary states.
