Two Horry County bars allowed to stay open later following nuisance complaints

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two Horry County bars will be able to stay open past 1 a.m. on a trial basis.
The Horry County Solicitor’s Office said that the owners of Klocker’s Tavern and Remedies Bar and Grill, located just off the U.S. 17 Bypass and Tabernacle Drive, made a request last week to allow them to stay open later.
The bars have had to close at 1 a.m. since last July after the court deemed the establishments a public nuisance. Court documents claimed that the bars had a “general reputation for repeated disturbances of the peace,” and cited calls to the Horry County Police Department for service.
The solicitor’s office said that it has seen improvements during the past year, so it’s putting Klocker’s and Remedies on a three-month trial period and allowing the establishments to stay open past 1 a.m.
If they continue to show improvement during the three-month period then they will be allowed to remain open during the extended hours, according to the solicitor’s office.
