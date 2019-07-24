Troopers: 2 killed, 7 hurt in two-vehicle crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a serious crash near Lumberton.
North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were called around 2:42 p.m. to Regan Church and Howell roads.
Investigators said a car traveling on Howell Road went through a stop sign and pulled into the path of a pick-up truck on Regan Church Road. The car overturned and the driver was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said.
The driver and front passenger of the car died. Troopers said they were 78 and 85 years old, but their names haven’t been released.
A third passenger in the car was flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
The people in the pick-up truck had minor injuries and were taken to a hospital in Lumberton.
