Robeson County school district hosting meetings to address high school closure concerns

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Public Schools of Robeson County wants to hear from parents who are concerned about the closure of South Robeson High School.
A $2 million deficit forced the school district to make the decision to not house grades 9-12 on South Robeson’s campus and instead only serve grades 5-8.
School district leaders said they realize that parents and the community have raised questions and concerns about the decisions.
One of the biggest concerns is the safety of students at surrounding schools.
To help ease the transition, the district is holding a series of meetings in South Robeson High School’s cafeteria on Wednesday.
“We all know change can be difficult, but our number one priority is the success of every student served by the Public Schools of Robeson County,” Superintendent Shanita Wooten said in a Facebook post.
Public Schools of Robeson County leaders will answer questions during those sessions.
Informational sessions will be held at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
In addition to the informational sessions, there will also be a transitional fair.
There will be district leaders, administrators, school staff members and central office employees who will talk to parents and students about their new school assignments.
There will be stations set up for students and parents to receive information about Lumberton High School, Purnell Swett High School and Fairmont High School.
The transitional fair will go from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the South Robeson High School gymnasium.
Wooten has said damage from two major hurricanes, increase in state salary and benefits requirements, the cost for substitute teachers and a decrease in student population has led to the school district deficit.
Over the past three years the district lost 1,688 students. At $9,000 per student, that’s a $12 million decrease.
