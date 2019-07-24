Report: Woman found lying face down on a Longs area road

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate the circumstances that led to a woman being found lying face down on the side of a road in the Longs area on Monday.
According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to McNeil Chapel Road after getting a call about the woman. When EMS arrived, paramedics discovered she had a pulse and took her to the hospital.
Police spoke to two people who said they were driving on the road and saw the woman. When they stopped to check on her, they said her shoes were right beside her, and her cellphone was less than 10 feet away from her and close to a ditch, the report stated.
Mikayla Moskov, HCPD spokesperson, said Wednesday the case remains under investigation.
