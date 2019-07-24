Powerball ticket bought in June in Pee Dee wins N.C. man $1M

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Better than late than never!
Weeks after buying a lottery ticket in the Pee Dee, a North Carolina man discovered that he’d won $1 million.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man purchased a Powerball ticket from the Nanba LLC on Highway 38 in Bennettsville ahead of the June 8 drawing.
The ticket stayed on the man’s dining room table for weeks.
“I have a bad habit of waiting to check my lottery tickets,” the man said.
When he finally did, he saw the first five numbers on his ticket matched those from the June 8 drawing, winning him $1 million, the release stated.
The Bennettsville store received a $10,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.