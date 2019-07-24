One injured in shooting near backgate area in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Tuesday night shooting in Socastee left one person injured, according to authorities.
Horry County Police Capt. Thomas DelPercio said officers were called to Ranchett Circle – in the vicinity of the Super 8 motel near the backgate - in the Socastee area around 8 p.m.
Responders found one person injured, according to DelPercio. The extent of the victim’s injuries were not immediately known.
No suspects are in custody as of early Wednesday morning, according to the HCPD.
