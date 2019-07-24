New food vendor teaches employees healthier food options for school lunch

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence School District One food service workers prepared a variety of new school lunch food for administrators and staff on Wednesday at Delmae Heights Elementary.
The showcase was a part their training with the district’s new food vendor, Chartwells Food Dining Services.
Teachers and administrators helped themselves to a table full of salads, vegetables and soups.
Brandon Lewis, Chartwells’ regional executive director, said kids can expect to see more international flavors like lentil curry soup on this year’s menu.
"We're excited to be able to introduce those flavors that they've seen on TV and give them something that, you know, they may not try anywhere else," Lewis said.
Employees started working with Chartwells’ chefs on Tuesday, learning knife skills and equipment handling.
"They bring a lot to the table and they help us develop these menus, they know these students and it's very important to work with them and build that partnership,” Lewis said.
The district approved contracting with a private food vendor back in June as a way to provide students more food options.
However, some employees felt with the new food vendor coming in, their jobs would be out. Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley said that was never the case.
“Sometimes when you’re a leader you have to go through those bumps, but I think now and even moving forward, I think people begin to see what’s real and what’s not real,” O’Malley said.
He said over past three past years, the district was losing almost $1 million each year by having their own food service. By partnering with Chartwells, he said the district is guaranteed $750,000 in profit.
“So we’re going into this without losing and our employees are on our payroll, we have chefs, nutritionists, a lot of different things offered to our students and to our staff that we didn’t have before,” O’Malley said.
