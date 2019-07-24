Myrtle Beach police investigate stabbing on Cedar Street

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a stabbing.
Officers responded around 7:51 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Cedar Street.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said that a man was stabbed, but his condition is unknown at this point.
It’s not clear if anyone is in custody or what led up to the stabbing.
Vest said it is very early in the investigation.
