Myrtle Beach man fails to show up to trial; convicted in business burglaries

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury convicted a Myrtle Beach man in multiple business burglaries, but the problem is that authorities don’t know where he is.
Theodore Bolick, 54, was tried in his absence after he failed to show up for the start of his trial on Tuesday.
Bolick, who chose to represent himself, was found guilty on three counts of burglary in connection to three separate business burglaries that took place in August 2016.
Evidence showed that Bolick burglarized the Barrel Bar and Grille, the China Chef and Giffs Liquor.
“The officers and crime scene investigators with the Myrtle Beach Police Department helped bring these cases together and find this defendant along with evidence of the crimes at his residence,” assistant solicitor Thomas Terrell said. “We appreciate their efforts to provide justice in this case for these business owners.”
Bolick’s sentence has been sealed until he is located.
A bench warrant has been issued for Bolick and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.