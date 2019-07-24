Missing S.C. woman may be with wanted man; unable to leave, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Anderson County deputies believe a missing woman may be with a wanted man and unable to leave, according to Sgt. JT Foster, with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.
Foster said Jennifer Marie Allen was last seen July 14 in Anderson, according to WYFF.
He said Allen may be with Ricky T. Gambrell, who is wanted for probation violation and has history of domestic violence.
It is possible Allen could be with Gambrell under force and is not able to leave, according to Foster. Allen was last seen in a blue Nissan Sentra, Foster said.
If you have any information about Allen or Gambrell, please call 911.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.