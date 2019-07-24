Judge sentences DeBordieu bookkeeper to federal prison in embezzlement case

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge sentenced a Georgetown woman on Tuesday to 18 months in federal prison for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Shirley Watson, 43, pleaded guilty in January to embezzling funds from her employer, two family-owned real estate businesses.
She admitted that from 2011 to 2016, she used her position as a bookkeeper to divert hundreds of thousands of dollars in company funds to herself. She wrote checks to herself and forged her employer’s signature.
She also admitted that she didn’t report the income to the Internal Revenue Service and didn’t pay taxes on it.
Once she is released from prison, Watson must pay restitution in the amount of $345,337.43 to the victims and $82,825 to the IRS.
Watson will also serve a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.
