Grand Strand chef to battle for title of America’s Best Seafood Chef

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet chef will face off against 15 others across the nation to see who can make the best seafood dish.
Chef Danny Smith of Frank’s Outback in Murrells Inlet will take part in the nation’s ultimate seafood cooking competition.
The 2019 Great American Seafood Cook-Off will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 3.
"The Great American Seafood Cook-Off is the perfect stage to celebrate Louisiana and America's domestic seafood industry – the best in the world," said Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. "This year there will be a very talented field of chefs from all over the country vying to be crowned the next 'King or Queen of American Seafood' right here in New Orleans. Each chef will be showcasing their skills with domestic seafood to present the best seafood dishes."
During the competition, each chef will prepare a dish highlighting the use of domestic seafood. The judges will score the dish based on presentation, creativity, composition, craftsmanship and flavor.
The 2019 Great American Seafood Cook-Off competitors are:
- Chef Ramon Jacobsen; Odette; Florence, Alabama
- Chef Adam Marcum; Rustic Goat; Anchorage, Alaska
- Chef Michelle Minori; San Francisco, California
- Chef Jorel Pierce; Tag Restaurant; Denver, Colorado
- Chef Louis Scaramuzzi; Salt Rock Grill; Indian Shores, Florida
- Chef Gary Mennie; il Giallo Osteria & Bar; Sandy Springs, Georgia
- Chef Peter Duenas; Meskla Chamoru Fusion Bistro; Hagatna, Guam
- Chef Nathan Richard; Cavan Restaurant & Bar; New Orleans, Louisiana
- Chef Paul Turano; Cook Newton; Newton, Massachusetts
- Chef Hunter Evans; Lou’s Full-Serv; Jackson, Mississippi
- Chef TJ Steele; Claro BK; Brooklyn, New York
- Chef Jackie Paige-Heidelberg; Love Rocks Café; McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania
- Chef Danny Smith; Frank’s Outback; Murrells Inlet, South Carolina
- Chef Christa Hare; Matilda Midnight; Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Chef Jesse Cavazos; Nick’s Fish Dive & Oyster Bar; The Woodlands, TX
- Chef Zoi Antonitsas; Seattle, Washington
