FIRST ALERT: Lower humidity to continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Comfortable weather for late July will continue through the end of the week.
The cold front that moved through the region Tuesday night is now well off shore. Northeast winds behind the front have kept temperatures unseasonably cool and continue to usher in lower humidity.
Another pleasant night is on tap as temperatures drop into the 60s to near 70 with passing clouds at times.
A mix of sun and clouds is on tap again for Thursday as low humidity remains in place. Afternoon temperatures will climb to near 85 at the beach and 87 across the Pee Dee.
More of the same is on tap for Friday with plenty of sun, comfortable humidity and temperatures in the middle and upper 80s.
The weekend will start to see a gradual warming trend, but temperatures will not reach the levels of the recent heat wave. After reaching the upper 80s on Saturday, temperatures on Sunday will return to 90 across the Pee Dee and upper 80s at the beach. The forecast remains rain-free through the weekend.
Temperatures and humidity will continue to gradually increase through early next week and will return to more typical summer levels.
