First Alert: Cooler and comfortable temperatures arrive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Morning shower activity is dying down across the area and will come to an end by 7 AM. The morning hours will feature a little bit more cloud cover but the big story is the refreshing and cooler start to the day. Temperatures are about ten degrees cooler than what they have been over the past two weeks. You will feel the difference as you step out the door.
Cloud cover will slowly decrease throughout the morning hours today, allowing for partly cloudy skies. The cooler air behind the cold front will keep our temperatures below normal for not only today but through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Highs today will reach the low 80s on the beaches. The mid 80s are expected for Florence and inland areas.
While a stray shower cannot be ruled out on the beaches, the rain chances are at zero percent for the next five days! If you have weekend plans, the humidity starts to return by the weekend but it will not be as high as we experienced in the past couple of weeks. For now, enjoy the cooler and comfortable weather.
