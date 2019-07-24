Defense seeks to exclude graphic photos, 50 Cent film during trial for accused killer Brandon Council

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Attorneys on both sides of the case against accused killer Brandon Council have filed motions this week asking that certain evidence be left out of the defendant’s upcoming trial.
Council, who is accused of killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the August 2017 CresCom Bank robbery in Conway, is currently scheduled to go to trial at the beginning of September.
Among the exhibits his attorneys are asking a federal judge to exclude from the proceedings are graphic photos of Major in the aftermath of the robbery.
The defense argues in its motion that video of the bank robbery the government plans to show to jurors depicts what took place inside the CresCom branch, noting “there is no mystery as to what happened.”
“Moreover, this court has ruled that Mr. Council’s videotaped, inculpatory statement is admissible on Constitutional grounds. In this statement, Mr. Council admits that he inflicted Mrs. Major’s fatal injuries,” the defense’s motion states.
According to the defense, showing the photos in light of other evidence that’s been deemed admissible “arguably overserves any legitimate purpose the Government may have for introducing the exhibit other than for its emotionally charged value.”
As to the surveillance video, the defense is asking the judge to only allow it to be played once during the guilt phase of the trial, and not at all during the penalty phase, according to court documents.
“The probative value of repetitive showings of these emotionally disturbing images is outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice to Mr. Council,” the motion states.
Defense attorneys also want the judge to exclude any evidence that Council watched or possessed the movie Get Rich or Die Tryin,’ a 2005 film starring rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.
According to the motion, defense counsel said the film has a “very inflammatory title” and would most likely “give rise to unfair prejudice.”
“Nothing about this film has anything to do with the alleged crimes here,” court documents state. “The film does not assist the government with the proof of any fact relevant to its case for guilt.”
Lastly, the defense wants to block photos of Major’s journal, which contains passages reflecting the victim’s religious beliefs, the solar eclipse that took place the same day as the deadly shooting, and other personal matters, court documents state. Another photo they want to exclude is one of a wristband Skeen wore which contained the words “Miles for Miles,” a reference to a memorial to a high school student who was accidentally shot and killed.
“The probative value of all of these exhibits are extremely low. On the other hand, the prejudicial effect of the exhibits is extremely high,” the defense argues in its motion. “Specifically, this evidence will encourage the jury to make a decision about the evidence based on emotion rather than reason, and will distract the jury from making a fair determination based on the evidence.”
For the government’s side, prosecutors want to prevent Council or his attorneys from attempting to introduce evidence regarding the defendant’s childhood, past or current behavioral issues, or trauma during the guilt phase of the trial, court documents state.
