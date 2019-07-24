Deal Diva: Back-to-school tech deals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Saving 99 cents on a package of lined paper is nice, but saving $400 on the purchase of a new laptop is a lot better.
According to the National Retail Federation, a big chunk of back-to-school spending for many will go toward tech.
Deal Diva Christel Bell takes a look at some back-to-school tech gadget deals.
No matter your budget this year, the deals in stores and online will help you stretch.
At Best Buy, HP 15.6″ laptops are on sale for only $239.
Shoppers can save up to $300 on select Microsoft Surface and Surface Pro Devices. A great buy for the younger students, Chromebooks are as low as $149.
Other select Chromebooks are up to a $150 off and an additional $50 dollars with Student Deals.
The iPad Pro 11 inch and 12. 9 inch (3rd generation models) are $50 off, and save up to $100 on select Macbook Pro models.
Also, be sure to check computer brand websites to find other educational discounts.
Think double duty and look for deals on 2- in- 1 devices that function as a laptop and a tablet.
Lastly, consider a trade-in. Take in your old device to put a gift card toward your new device.
