Darlington police seek man who allegedly ‘viciously attacked’ a woman

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with what authorities are calling a vicious attack.
According to a press release from the Darlington Police Department, 25-year-old Jerrel Daquan Smiling is wanted for first-degree criminal domestic violence.
Smiling allegedly “viciously attacked” a woman, causing her to seek medical attention at an area hospital, the release stated.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the DPD at (843) 398-4026.
