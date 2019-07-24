Darlington police seek man who allegedly ‘viciously attacked’ a woman

Darlington police seek man who allegedly ‘viciously attacked’ a woman
Jerrel Smiling (Source: Darlington Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | July 24, 2019 at 12:38 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 12:38 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with what authorities are calling a vicious attack.

According to a press release from the Darlington Police Department, 25-year-old Jerrel Daquan Smiling is wanted for first-degree criminal domestic violence.

Smiling allegedly “viciously attacked” a woman, causing her to seek medical attention at an area hospital, the release stated.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the DPD at (843) 398-4026.

