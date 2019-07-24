Conway building collapse caused by truss failure, engineer says

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – An engineer said the trusses inside a building failed, causing it to collapse in downtown Conway.
The Building Department contracted a local engineer to investigate the cause of the collapse Tuesday afternoon on Laurel Street.
No one was hurt during the collapse.
According to a release by the city of Conway, it was an old building that’s sat vacant for two years and the trusses failed to do what they were supposed to do.
“The cause of the failure was progressive deflection of the site-built multi-ply trusses, which spanned the 50’ width of the building, and were set in bearing pockets in the brick side walls. The remaining trusses we observed yesterday were deflected from 6” to 7”, which has probably happened due to seasonal variations in moisture, gravity, and the fact that under modern standards, this construction would not be allowed,” the engineering firms findings state.
The engineer also said that due to the amount of trusses broken, repairs seem unlikely without the risk of further collapse.
The engineer recommends that the building next door to the collapsed building remain unoccupied during the roof demolition. The engineer also advises that a more thorough investigation of the roof and walls be done once the demolition is complete.
WMBF News has asked the city of Conway for building permits for the property.
“Any work that the City of Conway had knowledge of did not require a permit,” according to a release from the city.
The building is owned by Conway city councilman Tom Anderson.
Records show that Anderson bought the building in September 2016.
The building itself was built in 1938, according to tax records.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.