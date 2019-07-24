Authorities arrest 17-year-old accused in deadly shooting at birthday party

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 17-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of another man during a birthday party.
Zaebrian Locklear of Red Springs was taken into custody by Robeson County sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshals.
He’s accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old John David Campbell III.
Deputies were called 4:42 a.m. Saturday to Folly Drive, where they found Campbell lying in the front yard.
Investigators said shots were fired during a fight at a birthday party. According to witnesses, there were at least 50 individuals at the party at the time of the shooting.
Deputies said two other people were injured during the shooting. They were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.
Locklear is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.
Deputies arrested two others for their involvement in the incident.
Jonathan Clark, 26, of Maxton is charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
Gatlin Chavis, 29, of Red Springs was arrested after authorities said he assaulted an officer during Locklear’s arrest. Deputies said Chavis and Locklear are brothers. He is charged with assault on a government official, communicating threats and resist, delay and obstructing an officer.
