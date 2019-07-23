While S.C. faces EMT shortage, Grand Strand training program says enrollment is up

“I think that when we tend to see turnover, it’s people advancing in their education. As an institution, we have a paramedic to nursing bridge where those individuals can ultimately work as a nurse after spending a year longer further in their education. So, I tend to think a lot of people use EMS as a stepping stone and then realize that nursing is there - physician assistant school, nurse practitioner - and there’s some that go on to medical school,” said Cyganiewicz.