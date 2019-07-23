Update expected on Huntington Beach nature center after 2016 fire destroyed old one

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Representatives with the South Carolina State Parks and Recreation division are expected to give an update on the future of Huntington Beach State Park’s nature center.
This expected update is happening just days after the three-year anniversary of the fire that destroyed the center.
That fire was caused by lightning in July 2016. Over 20 animals died in the building.
The new center will be rebuilt on the same land where the original building once stood.
