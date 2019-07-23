Report: Man threatens to stab another in the stomach with a knife while walking in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man early Monday morning who allegedly threatened to stab another man in the stomach with a switchblade.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 48-year-old Charles Henry Bennett remains in jail as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on a $10,000 bond. He is charged with first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states an officer was flagged down around 3 a.m. Monday at 5th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard by a man who said someone had just pulled a knife and threatened to stab him in the stomach.
According to the victim, he was walking down Flagg Street with a friend when the suspect approached him with the knife. Bennett allegedly told the man “I’ll stick it through you,” the report stated.
The suspect came toward the victim, causing him to retreat and pull out a can of mace, police said. According to the report, Bennett then ran off.
As the victim was giving police a description of the suspect, he saw Bennett walking down 5th Avenue North toward the ocean, according to the report.
Police detained the suspect. As they were frisking him, they found a switchblade with a green handle, the report stated.
According to police, the weapon was consistent with the description the victim gave them. Officers tried to find the friend, but she’d left prior to law enforcement being flagged down, according to the report.
