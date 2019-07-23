Police: Missing teens could be in Myrtle Beach area

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police are looking for two missing/runaway teens who could be in Myrtle Beach.
According to a press release from the Marion Police Department, Maggie Sellers and Sarah Turner were last seen on July 13 within the city limits.
Police said they could still be in Marion or in Myrtle Beach, as they have friends who live in the Grand Strand.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (843) 423-8616.
