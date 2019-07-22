Police: Ga. woman fires gun in McDonald’s after receiving cold fries

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia woman is in custody after the owner of a McDonald’s in Garden City said she fired a gun inside the restaurant.
The restaurant owner says a woman left with her order and then came back saying the fries were cold. According to the owner, as the manager went to get new fries, the woman went into the kitchen and fired a shot into the floor.
The owner says he gave the woman a refund and she left.
Police arrived at the scene at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and learned the woman had left. They say they stopped her car on Liberty Parkway and took her into custody without incident.
