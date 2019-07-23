Myrtle Beach City Council renews lease for two popular campgrounds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Visitors to a couple of popular campgrounds in Myrtle Beach will continue to do so for the next five years.
The Myrtle Beach City Council agreed Tuesday afternoon to continue to lease 142 acres of land used by Pirateland Camping Resort and Lakewood Camping Resort.
The leasing agreement for the two properties was set to end in February 2020. The city said it will renew the lease for the next five years, but eventually they want to do more with the land.
“The campground and the city would do a new five-year lease that would begin in February and run for five years, and then at some point during that period, the campground and the city would talk about a longer-term arrangement that likely would involve the sale of that property,” Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Mark Kruea said.
The city has been leasing the 142 acres of land for decades.
