Myrtle Beach City Council approves rezoning for ‘confidential’ project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council approved rezoning two acres of land on Ocean Boulevard, even though they weren’t told exactly what will go there.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting showed that the area between Chester Street and Withers Drive will be used for “a mix of family-centric uses.”
During the meeting, a representative for the developer told city council members he couldn’t say specifically what would go in the space because it’s confidential.
Myrtle Beach city spokesperson Mark Kruea said rezoning property without specific plans really isn’t all that uncommon.
“It’s not unusual to change the zoning on a piece of property without knowing exactly what the use will be or what the building will look like,” Kruea said. “A planned unit development is a very definitive zoning item. But this was a change to zoning for an area of property that we know generally what it’ll be used for, but we don’t necessarily know specifically, and that’s fine, that’s not unusual.”
WMBF News will keep you posted on the plans for the project.
