Murrells Inlet community reacts to 45 year sentence in beloved bait shop owner’s murder

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - People in the Murrells Inlet community are reacting to a man’s 45 year sentence after he admitted to killing a well-known bait shop owner and then burning the business.
Eric Perry pleaded guilty Monday to his ex-wife, Jessica Hill’s, murder in September 2017 and third-degree arson. Hill owned Perry’s Bait and Tackle on Highway 17 Business.
Some in Murrells Inlet said Perry’s sentence wasn’t long enough.
“Forty-five years seems to me a little short,” Jason Burton said. “It just gives the possibility that he could actually get out, and for what he did, I don’t think he should ever get out of prison.”
Others, though, like J Baisch who owns Baisch Boys Bait and Tackle, said there’s a chance he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
“If he gets 45 years, and he’s 36, who’s to say that’s not life?” Baisch said.
Community members said Hill was well-known in the area.
“She was a big influence on the town as far as helping people learn how to fish and how to tie rigs and all that, so community-wide, she was probably one of the most popular people down here,” Burton said.
“Jessica wanted to help the best she could, and she did, and she became friends with a lot of people,” Baisch said.
Both Burton and Baisch went to school with Perry and knew him most of their lives. They said he battled mental health issues and voices in his head for a long time.
“He had issues, we’ll put it that way,” Burton said.
Staff at Perry’s Bait and Tackle declined to comment out of respect for Hill’s family.
