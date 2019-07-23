Investigation continues after bomb threat called into J. Reuben Long Detention Center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police continue to investigate a bomb threat that was made Monday night to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to officials.
Mikayla Moskov, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, said no arrests had been made in the case as of Tuesday morning.
Moskov added the threat was called into the jail.
No injuries have been reported.
Brooke Holden, spokesperson for the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, said there are standard operating procedures in place in the event something like a bomb threat occurs.
Due to security reasons, the specifics of those procedures are not being released at this time, according to Holden.
