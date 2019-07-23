Horry County firefighters battle 10-acre brush fire near Nichols

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies are responding to a 10-acre brush fire in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded around 1:20 p.m. to the fire in the area of 6200 Livingston Lane between Nichols and Green Sea.
The Loris Fire Department and The South Carolina Forestry Commission also joined in the response to help battle the flames.
There are no injuries or structures being threatened at this point.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the wind shifting is the only issue that firefighters are facing as they work to get the brush fire under control.
