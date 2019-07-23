Horry County Fire Rescue responds to two-alarm apartment building fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex.
Firefighters responded just before 4:30 p.m. to Gully Branch Lane.
Four units were severely damaged in the fire. Video from Horry County Fire Rescue’s social media pages show the units are charred with smoke billowing from the building.
There were no reported injuries.
The American Red Cross of South Carolina was called in to help those impacted by the fire.
WMBF News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.
