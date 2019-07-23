Horry County authorities investigate bomb threat made to J. Reuben Long Detention Center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a bomb threat was made Monday night to the Horry County Detention Center.
The Horry County Police Department is investigating which is typical protocol, according to spokesperson Brooke Holden. Horry County Fire Rescue has also been called to the scene to set up a perimeter.
Holden said that the public is being asked to stay away from the facility on J. Reuben Long Avenue so that authorities can investigate and alleviate all risks possible.
The investigation is in the preliminary stages.
WMBF News has a crew on the way to the scene.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.