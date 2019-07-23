First Alert: Strong storms expected Tuesday evening

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A strong cold front will bring an end to the recent round of heat and humidity we have been dealing with for the past couple of weeks.
Tuesday will start off on a dry note, with plenty of sunshine and partly cloudy skies. Highs during the afternoon hours will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and the lower to middle 90s inland.
The heat index will climb to 100-104 during the afternoon, making it another hot day before the storms arrive. It’s important to note that most of the day today will be dry. It will not be until the late afternoon hours and into the evening where showers and storms come into play.
As you get off work and head into the evening hours, a cold front will move into the Carolinas. As the front interacts with the hot and humid conditions, storms will begin to develop. Storms that develop in the western and northern portions of North Carolina will sink southward throughout the late afternoon hours and into the early evening.
Storms will be likely across the Pee Dee during the late afternoon and early evening. Those same storms will drift toward the coast around sunset. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the main threats with these storms.
While severe weather cannot be ruled out, it should remain isolated to scattered in nature. A few severe storms are possible but most of us will just see some stronger thunderstorms this evening.
The heat and humidity should put on a lightning show with these storms not only for the evening hours but also overnight. Rainfall and rumbles of thunder will continue Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. As you wake up on Wednesday, the rain chances will be out of the region and you will notice the drop in temperatures and humidity.
Comfortable weather will move into the area and continue through the rest of the week. Temperatures will manage to stay below 90 degrees with the lower humidity providing a pleasant feel. The humidity will slowly return as we head into the weekend.
