FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire area through 10 p.m. Tuesday.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms.
A strong cold front will move into the region this afternoon and evening and will be accompanied by a line of strong to severe storms.
The storms will initially impact areas along and west of Interstate 95 through 4:00 PM. The storms will then move through the Pee Dee between 5 and 7 PM and then eventually into the Grand Strand between 7 and 9 PM this evening.
A large severe weather outbreak is not expected, however, some storms will be capable of producing 60 mph winds in some areas.
Frequent and dangerous lightning will also be a risk with the storms. In addition, some areas could see locally very heavy rainfall that could lead to areas of minor flooding.
Storms will gradually taper off after midnight as cooler and dryer weather moves into the area for the rest of the week.
