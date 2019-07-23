FIRST ALERT: Here comes the relief

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will bring an end to the heat wave.
Showers and storms will remain likely through the mid to late evening hours and SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH remains in effect through 10:00 PM this evening for the entire area. A few of the storms will be capable of producing wind gusts to 60 mph. Dangerous lightning and locally very heavy rain are likely in any of the storms.
Storms will quickly come to an end around midnight as a strong cold front marches off shore. This front marks the leading edge of cooler and much less humid weather that move into the region.
The cooler weather will be noticeable first thing Wednesday morning. With just some lingering clouds, temperatures will range from the upper 60s well inland to near 70 along the Grand Strand. This will be a far cry from the morning temperatures near 80 over the last two weeks.
With increasing sunshine and a comfortable northeast wind, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s Wednesday afternoon. As the humidity continues to drop, it will continue to feel very pleasant compared to the recent heat.
The lower humidity will stick around through Thursday and Friday with daytime temperatures in the middle and upper 80s and overnight temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Heat and humidity will gradually build through the weekend, but will not return to the oppressive levels experienced lately.
