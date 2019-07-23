Conway police, fire respond to building collapse; no injuries reported

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police and firefighters were called to a building collapse in the city’s downtown area.
The collapse happened around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on Laurel Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues, according to the Conway Fire Department’s Facebook page.
The road has been closed to traffic. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the scene to help search the property for possible injuries. HCFR said all is clear and there are no injuries.
Conway city spokesperson Taylor Newell said the building is owned by Conway city councilman Tom Anderson and it was under renovation when it collapsed.
Records show that Anderson bought the building in September 2016.
The building itself was built in 1938, according to tax records.
We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.