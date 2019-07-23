Conway man receives 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug, gun charges

Billy Freshley (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | July 23, 2019 at 8:00 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 8:12 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man was sentenced to 10 years in jail after pleading guilty to drug and gun charges.

According to a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 33-year-old Billy Levon Freshley pleaded guilty July 17 to possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a weapon.

Judge Thomas Russo then sentenced Freshley to the 10 years.

Freshley was one of five people arrested during the execution of a search warrant in January 2018. The Horry County Police Department narcotics and vice unit recovered 8 guns, 2 of which were stolen.

They also recovered 7 pounds of marijuana, 47 grams of crack cocaine, and 49 grams of heroin.

