Two paramedics among four hurt in crash involving Florence County ambulance, passenger vehicle
By WMBF News Staff | July 22, 2019 at 5:14 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 5:14 AM

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people, including two Florence County EMS paramedics, were injured in a two-car crash Sunday night near Lake City.

According to a press release from Florence County EMS, a county ambulance was responding to a traffic call that involved a motorcycle.

While en route, the ambulance was involved in a crash with passenger vehicle at the intersection of Ron McNair Boulevard and Thomas Street in Lake City, the release stated.

The two paramedics and a third person were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMS officials.

A fourth person who was a passenger in the vehicle is being treated for serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries, the release stated.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the collision.

