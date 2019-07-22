Two paramedics among four hurt in crash involving Florence County ambulance, passenger vehicle

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people, including two Florence County EMS paramedics, were injured in a two-car crash Sunday night near Lake City.
According to a press release from Florence County EMS, a county ambulance was responding to a traffic call that involved a motorcycle.
While en route, the ambulance was involved in a crash with passenger vehicle at the intersection of Ron McNair Boulevard and Thomas Street in Lake City, the release stated.
The two paramedics and a third person were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to EMS officials.
A fourth person who was a passenger in the vehicle is being treated for serious, potentially life-threatening, injuries, the release stated.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating. There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the collision.
