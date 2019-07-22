Ten injured, convenience store hit in three-car crash in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Ten people were injured in a three-car crash at a convenience store Monday morning in Loris.
According to a social media post from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at 1798 N. Hwy. 701 and the convenience store was struck
One person was ejected from one of the vehicles and flown via AirLink medical helicopter with serious injuries, firefighters said.
The nine others were taken to the hospital via ambulance. None of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening at this point, according to the post.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
