Suspect in deadly Dillon County nightclub shooting arrested in N.J.

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Lake View man has been charged in connection with a deadly nightclub shooting in Dillon County last month.
According to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Brandon Terrell Whittington was arrested last week in New Jersey by U.S. Marshals. He has been extradited back to South Carolina.
Whittington is charged with murder for the death of Aljawan Lee on June 7, the release stated. He is currently in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
The shooting happened at a club on Lockemy Highway in Dillon County.
