State trooper seriously injured in hit-and-run motorcycle crash in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A state trooper was seriously injured in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in west Charlotte Monday morning.
According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Queen City Drive.
Highway Patrol says the trooper was on a motorcycle and hit by a four-door car with no hood.
The trooper was taken to the hospital by Medic.
Several streets leading to the scene are closed as police investigate.
There’s no word on what caused the crash or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
