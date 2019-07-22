Report: Man drowns near 6th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 51-year-old man drowned in the ocean near 6th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Sunday night, according to a police report.
Officers were called to the area of 6th Avenue North after calls came in about the drowning sometime after 5 p.m. When police arrived, the victim was already being taken off the beach by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, with CPR in progress, the Myrtle Beach Police Department report stated.
Witnesses said the man was in the water when he started having trouble swimming, according to police. Ocean rescue was dispatched and was able to bring the man in. CPR began on the beach immediately, the report stated.
Police later said the swimmer was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center. He was identified in the report as Hasan Sharfuddin.
