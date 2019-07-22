Woman sues North Myrtle Beach; claims hit in head with city-owned umbrella

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Carolina couple is suing the city of North Myrtle Beach after the wife said she was hit in the head with a city-owned beach umbrella.
The lawsuit claims that Dina and Robert Spataro were on vacation in July 2017. It states that the couple were sitting on a public beach and the city-owned umbrellas had already been set up.
“As the plaintiffs sat on the beach, Plaintiff Dina Spataro was suddenly struck in the face and head with the sharpened edge of the wooden pole of one of the city-owned umbrellas, which had taken flight,” the lawsuit states.
Dina Spataro was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for her injuries.
The lawsuit also claims that Robert Spataro fainted at the sight of his wife’s injuries, hit his head and suffered injuries.
The lawsuit says that the city of North Myrtle Beach owed a duty to the Plaintiffs to maintain a safe public space that is “free of hazards or hidden dangers.”
It also claims that North Myrtle Beach’s practice of sharpening the ends of the poles of the umbrellas created a “dangerous condition involving an unreasonable risk of death or serious bodily injury.”
The Spataros are requesting a jury trial in the case and are asking for damages in an amount that will be determined by a jury.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said the city has not been served the lawsuit.
