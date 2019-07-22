Lawsuit: Woman contracted flesh-eating bacteria at Grand Strand water park

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman claims in a lawsuit she has incurred over $1 million in medical bills after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria at a Grand Strand waterpark.
According to the lawsuit filed July 20, Beverly Lanham was at Wild Water & Wheels in Surfside Beach on June 17, 2017.
When a wave knocked her over, she alleges she scraped her arm on the bottom of the pool, allowing “one or more such organisms” to invade her body. This resulted in necrotizing fasciitis, which is commonly known as flesh-eating disease, to her right arm, the lawsuit states.
Lanham states in the suit she has undergone multiple surgeries, permanent disfigurement and ongoing serious pain.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages for the plaintiff’s personal injuries.
Mark Lazarus, owner of Wild Water & Wheels, said park representatives don’t comment on pending litigation.
Lazarus stated via email that the park has been in business for 29 years, “holds high standards for water quality,” and meets and exceeds all standards from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
