$60K bond set for Dillon woman facing homicide by child abuse charge in shaken baby case

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was set at $60,000 for a Dillon woman charged in connection with a shaken baby investigation.
The South Carolina Public Index shows Judy Cox is now charged with homicide by child abuse. She appeared in court at the Dillon County Judicial Center Monday morning for a bond hearing.
Family members of 5-month-old Jeremiah Thompson, who died in February, were in court Monday morning. They were wearing t-shirts with a picture of the infant adorned with wings and floating on a cloud. The words “Jeremiah Forever Loved” was written below.
Cox was first arrested back in February and charged with abuse/parent, guardian, other allowing another person to inflict great bodily harm upon a child.
An arrest warrant showed that she shook a five-month-old baby so hard that it caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.
