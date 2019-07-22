Judge sentences Myrtle Beach drug boss to more than 9 years in federal prison

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison on oxycodone conspiracy charges.
Leroy Anthony Griffin, 31, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute oxycodone.
Prosecutors presented evidence in court that showed the case involved a drug trafficking organization where Griffin, and others at his direction or on his behalf, presented counterfeit and forged presciptions for oxycodone pills to various pharmacies in South Carolina.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control seized multiple counterfeit and forged oxycodone prescriptions that where linked to the drug trafficking organization.
The DEA and DHEC also interviewed numerous people involved in the organization and identified Griffin as the boss and source of supply for oxycodone.
Officers executed a search warrant on Jan. 31, 2018, on a home in Conway where thy said they found Griffin hiding in a closet under a pile of clothes.
Officers seized several items including laptops, multiple cellphones and pictures of counterfeit prescriptions.
“Drug trafficking organizations like the one run by Leroy Griffin are flooding our streets with highly addictive prescription opioids like oxycodone,” said U.S. Attorney Lydon. “Dismantling these criminal enterprises and prosecuting those who operate them are critical steps toward loosening the grip of the opioid epidemic on our communities. We are grateful to DEA, DHEC, SLED, and the Fifteenth Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit for their continued efforts to stop the unlawful diversion and distribution of legitimate prescription drugs.”
The judge sentenced Griffin to 110 months in federal prison, which will be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered supervision.
