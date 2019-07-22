‘If I ever looked into the face of evil, that was it:’ Woman attacked in home by intruder

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman said she was asleep when she woke up to an intruder in her bedroom, who then attacked her.
Peggie Tyler lives in a gated community on Lyons Cove Drive. She said it’s a quiet neighborhood and a place she’s always felt safe, until Saturday morning.
Tyler said she woke up just after midnight to a man in her bedroom, standing over her with a weapon in his hand.
“Evil, if I ever looked into the face of evil, that was it,” Tyler said.
Tyler said he never spoke a single word, just began hitting her in the head, over and over.
“I better get up out of here, so I started screaming and he hit me a third time as I’m screaming, and as I got up again, he hit me a fourth time and then as I got up like this, he ran,” she said.
Tyler said the man, who she described as a young, skinny black male, around 5′5″ tall, wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants, struck her with an object she believed was similar to a carjack. She said though he didn’t speak, his eyes will haunt her forever.
Tyler said the man ran away with her cellphone and car keys.
Myrtle Beach police are now investigating the break-in.
According to the police report, wires on the back of the television were disconnected, as though the suspect planned to steal it.
The report said the suspect may have gotten into the home by removing an air conditioning unit from a window in the living room.
Tyler said the safety she once felt in her home has been taken from her and moving forward, she’s not taking any chances.
“We pulled all the blinds down and nailed the windows shut… it’s gonna be very hard to get in or out now,” she said.
Tyler told WMBF News she’s lucky to be alive and wants to tell everyone to always make sure to lock up because in her case, she didn’t hear anyone break in.
