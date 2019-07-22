Fundraiser for Sophie happening Monday; puppy continues to recover from abuse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A fundraiser is being held Monday night to benefit the German shepherd puppy who was rescued from one of the worst animal abuse situations officials with the Grand Strand Humane Society said they’d ever seen.
The benefit for “Queen Sophie” is July 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Hot Now Burger at Inlet Square Mall. It’s located at 12125 U.S. 17 Bypass, Unit 14, in Murrells Inlet.
Over the weekend, the Humane Society posted an update on Sophie to its Facebook page. It read simply, “Say what???!!! I weigh 36.6 lbs??? Wooooohoooooooo!!!!!!” followed by a short video showing a smiling puppy and a picture of the scale.
Less than two weeks ago, the Humane Society posted that Sophie was up to 32 pounds.
Sophie’s condition is complete turnaround from where she was earlier this summer, being found emaciated, dehydrated, diseased and unable to even walk because the muscles in her back legs had atrophied.
Myrtle Beach officers found Sophie in a room last month at the Suburban Lodge on Frontage Road East.
The dog’s original owner, Christopher Sauber, was arrested and charged with ill treatment of animals. He was released on a $10,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.