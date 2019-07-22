Florence youth softball team to take part in Little League World Series

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Softball players from Florence will be playing teams from around the world.
The Florence Youth Softball team will be participating in the Little League Senior Softball World Series from July 29 to August 4 in Lower Sussex, Delaware.
All the games will be broadcasted on ESPN Plus.
The tournament will begin with pool play on Monday, July 29 and the single elimination bracket play will begin Friday, Aug. 2.
Here is the pool play game schedule:
- Monday July 29 vs. Canada at 6 p.m.
- Tuesday July 30 vs. Central Region at 3 p.m.
- Tuesday July 30 vs. Europe-Africa Region at 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday August 1 vs. West Region at 3 p.m.
